Jason Day carded a final round of nine-under-par 62 to land the honours at the Byron Nelson tournament on the PGA Tour.

The Australian finished one shot clear of the chasing pack on 23-under-par.

Seamus Power posted a final round of 64 to end in a tie for 19th on 16-under-par.

Cork's John Murphy carded a final round of 71 at the Soudal Open in Antwerp to finish up on eight under par.

Sweden's Simon Forsström clinched the title on 17 under.