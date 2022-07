The Willie Mullins trained 'Adamantly Chosen' is the current favourite for the Galway Hurdle, the day four feature at Ballybrit.

There are 20 runners for the 2 mile contest at 5.05.

The first of eight races goes to post at 2.10.

'Nashwa' is the hot favourite for the Group 1 Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

That is underway at 3.35.