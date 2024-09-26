Day 5 of the Listowel Harvest Festival

It's day five of the Harvest Festival at Listowel, where the first of seven races goes to post at 2.20.

The feature race today in Listowel is the Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Hurdle.

Trainer Gavin Cromwell landed the feature race of the festival yesterday when Flooring Porter won the Guinness Kerry National.

Cromwell goes in search of further glory in the Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Hurdle.

Cromwell runs both Macinamillion and Pinot Gris in the race and first he spoke about Pinot Gris, who ran well recently at Galway

The going is soft.

Listowel Surface: Turf

14:20

Buckley Agri New Holland Irish EBF Mares Maiden Hurdle 4YO plus, 15 Runners, 2m

14:55

Connolly's RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle 4YO plus, 11 Runners, 2m

15:30

Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Hurdle (Handicap) (Listed) 4YO only, 12 Runners, Class 1, 2m

16:05

Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle (80-109) 4YO plus, 11 Runners, 2m

16:37

Behans Horseshoe Bar, Restaurant & Townhouse Handicap Hurdle (80-123) 4YO plus, 15 Runners, 2m 4f

17:10

Thorn Plant Hire Beginners Chase 4YO plus, 6 Runners, 2m 6f

17:45

Kevin McManus Bookmaker Flat Race 4YO only, 13 Runners, 2m