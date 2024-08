Day 3 of the Vuelta a Espana is another monster trek for the riders.

A 191.2 kilometre ride from Lousa to Castelo Branco awaits the competitors this afternoon.

Beligan Wout van Aert will wear the leader's red jersey after his second placed finish yesterday.

Ireland's Eddie Dunbar is in 33rd place in General Classification while Darren Rafferty is back in 37th.