It's day 2 of the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

Sharlene Mawdsley has qualified for the semi finals of the 400 metres after finishing second in her heat this morning - she'll be back on the track for her semi final at 4.55.

Sophie Becker and Cliodhna Manning finished 3rd and 5th respectively in their heats and missed out on a place in the semis.

Joan Healy finished fifth in her 60 metres heat and didn't progress to the semi finals.