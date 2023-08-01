Advertisement
Sport

Day 2 of Galway Festival while Glorious Goodwood gets underway

Aug 1, 2023 07:57 By radiokerrysport
Day 2 of Galway Festival while Glorious Goodwood gets underway Day 2 of Galway Festival while Glorious Goodwood gets underway
Share this article

It’s the second day of the Galway Festival, with the first of a seven-race card going to post at ten-past-5. Denis Kirwan reports

Amateur rider Ray Barron had the biggest win of his career when he rode the Emmet Mullins trained Teed Up to victory in the feature race on Day 1 of the Galway Races, the Connacht Hotel Qualified Riders Handicap. The Limerick jockey told Dave Keena he was in a great position throughout the race and stayed on well up the hill

Dave Keena reports

Advertisement

The Group 1 Goodwood Cup Stakes is the feature as Glorious Goodwood gets underway.

That’s central to an eight-race programme that commences at twenty-to-2.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus