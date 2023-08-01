Day 2 of Galway Festival while Glorious Goodwood gets underway

It’s the second day of the Galway Festival, with the first of a seven-race card going to post at ten-past-5. Denis Kirwan reports

Amateur rider Ray Barron had the biggest win of his career when he rode the Emmet Mullins trained Teed Up to victory in the feature race on Day 1 of the Galway Races, the Connacht Hotel Qualified Riders Handicap. The Limerick jockey told Dave Keena he was in a great position throughout the race and stayed on well up the hill

Dave Keena reports

The Group 1 Goodwood Cup Stakes is the feature as Glorious Goodwood gets underway.

That’s central to an eight-race programme that commences at twenty-to-2.