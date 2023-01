Jockey Davy Russell has come out of retirement less than a month after hanging up the saddle.

With Jack Kennedy out with a broken leg, Russell is to help trainer Gordon Elliott by race riding from this weekend.

43 year old Russell may now compete at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Meanwhile, today's meeting at Clonmel is off due to a waterlogged track.

It has been rescheduled for next Tuesday.