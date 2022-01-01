David Meyler says his father John influenced his career

John and David Meyler are no strangers to the people of Kerry.

John was in charge of the Kilmoyley hurlers in what he describes as a home away from home for 21 years.

The former Kerry, Cork and Wexford manager is father to David Meyler, the retired Irish soccer player. David started his career in Cork City before moving to Premier League side Sunderland in 2008 before spells with Hull, Reading and Coventry. He made 26 appearances in the Ireland jersey.

Fintan O Toole has written a book entitled Meyler: A Family Memoir as part of the Flesh and Blood series.

Radio Kerry sports journalist Joe O Mahony caught up with both John and David and began by asking David how the book came about…

Part 1:



Part 2:

