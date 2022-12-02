Advertisement
Sport

Dave Rogers looks set to be unveiled as Finn Harps manager

Dec 2, 2022 07:12 By radiokerrysport
Dave Rogers looks set to be unveiled as the new Finn Harps manager today.

The former Shelbourne defender has been in charge of Nottingham Forest's under-21s since the summer, having been with the club since last year.

