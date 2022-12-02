Dave Rogers looks set to be unveiled as Finn Harps manager

Dave Rogers looks set to be unveiled as the new Finn Harps manager today.
The former Shelbourne defender has been in charge of Nottingham Forest's under-21s since the summer, having been with the club since last year.
