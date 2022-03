Dave Kearney’s season looks to be over.

Leinster have confirmed the winger underwent a procedure on a hamstring injury last week, and will be ruled out for a number of months.

Kearney only made his first appearance of the season last month, having suffered ankle and back problems.

Ulster’s Greg Jones has returned to Ireland from South Africa.

The back row suffered a fractured thumb in Saturday’s U-R-C defeat to the DHL Stormers.