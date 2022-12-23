Dates confirmed for Munster underage competitions

Dates have been confirmed for the 2023 Munster underage football competitions.

The ¼ finals of the EirGrid U20 Championship are to take place on Monday April 10th, with the semi-finals a week later. The final is fixed for Monday April 24th. The draw will be made next month.

The Electric Ireland Minor Championship will run on a similar format to 2022, with Phase 1 seeing a Round-Robin series of games involving Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford for Thursdays April 13th, 20th and 27th.

Advertisement

The top two teams there will contest the Phase 1 Final on Thursday May 11th. On the same night, Kerry will host Cork in the Quarter-Final. One week later in the semi-finals the Quarter-Final winner is to play the Round Robin final loser while the Quarter-Final loser will play the Round Robin final winner.

The final is fixed for Thursday June 1st.

oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship

Advertisement

Limerick will begin the defence of their Munster Under 20 Hurling title with a trip to play Waterford in the opening round on Wednesday March 22nd. Clare will host Tipperary on the same evening with all Under 20 Hurling round robin games taking place on Wednesday’s in March and April. Following the completion of the round-robin games, the 2nd and 3rd place teams will contest the Munster Semi-Final on May 10th with the winners playing the first place team in the Munster Final on May 17th.

Electric Ireland Munster GAA Hurling Minor Championship

Defending Munster and All-Ireland Minor Hurling champions Tipperary will open their campaign away to Clare on Tuesday March 21st. Waterford will host Limerick on the same evening with all Minor Hurling round robin games taking place on Tuesday’s in March and April. Following the completion of the round-robin games, the 2nd and 3rd place teams will contest the Munster Semi-Final on May 2nd with the winners playing the first place team in the Munster Final on May 9th.