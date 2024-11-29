Dates confirmed for Munster Championships

Defending champions Kerry will join the 2025 EirGrid Munster U20 Football Championship at the Phase 2 stage.

They'll have games on Tuesday evenings in April – 1st, 8th and 15th; away to the Phase 1 runner-up, home to Cork and home to the Phase 1 winner.

The final is fixed for Tuesday April 29th.

In the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship defending champions Kerry will be home to Cork in a Quarter-Final on Monday May 5th. The winner will go on to face the Phase 1 runners-up in the semi-final while the loser of Kerry against Cork will play the Phase 1 winners in the other semi-final; both semis on Monday May 12th.

The final is to take place on Thursday May 22nd.

2025 oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship

Tipperary will begin the defence of their Munster Under 20 Hurling title with a home game versus Limerick in the opening round on Wednesday March 26th. Clare will host Cork on the same evening with all Under 20 Hurling round robin games taking place on Wednesday’s in March and April. Following the completion of the round-robin games, the 2nd and 3rd place teams will contest the Munster Semi-Final on Wednesday May 7th with the winners playing the first place team in the Munster Final on Wednesday May 14th.

2025 Electric Ireland Munster GAA Hurling Minor Championship

Defending Munster and All-Ireland Minor Hurling champions Tipperary will open their campaign at home to Waterford on Friday March 28th. Limerick will host Cork on the same evening with all Minor Hurling round robin games taking place on Friday’s in March, April and May. Following the completion of the round-robin games, the 1st and 2nd place teams will contest the Munster Final on Friday May 16th.