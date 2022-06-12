Dates confirmed for County Senior Hurling Championship

New dates have been announced for the 2022 County Senior Hurling Championship.

Round 1 has been put back by at least one week, with the provisional dates for those games now Friday June 24th and Saturday the 25th. The final is down for decision on Sunday August 7th.

Dates in full:

Fri June 24 SHC Rd 1

Sat June 25 SHC Rd 1

Sat July 2 SHC Rd 2

Sun July 3 SHC Rd 2

Fri July 8 SHC Rd 3

Sat July 9 SHC Rd 3

Sun July 17 SHC Qtr /Final

Sat July 23 SHC S /Final

Sun July 31 SHC S /Final

Sun Aug 7 SHC Final

Pairings are also now known for Rounds 2 and 3:

Rd 2

Group 1

Causeway v Ballyduff

Group 2

Dr. Crokes v Abbeydorney

Group 3

Lixnaw v Crotta O Neills.

Rd 3

Group 1

Ballyduff v St. Brendans

Group 2

Dr. Crokes v Kilmoyley

Group 3

Ballyheigue v Lixnaw.

In relation to the Intermediate Hurling Championship, due to Round 1 of the seniors being put back & the requirement for B teams to have played at least one round of the seniors before they play in the Intermediate there are revised dates for Round 1 of the Intermediate Championship:

Fri 1st July @ 7pm - 1st named = home venue – Extra Time & Result on the Day.

Kenmare v Tralee Parnells

Fri 8th July @ 7pm - 1st named = home venue – Extra Time & Result on the Day.

Lixnaw B v Kilgarvan

Ladys Walk v Ballyheigue B

Causeway B v Abbeydorney B

St. Brendans B v Kilmoyley B

Fri July 1 IHC Rd 1

Fri July 8 IHC Rd 1

Fri July 15 IHC Losers Rd

Fri July 22 IHC Qtr/Finals

Fri July 29 IHC S/Finals

Sat Aug 6 IHC Final

County Committee says that because it could be a very congested period for some dual players, with Senior Hurling, U21 Football and the County Senior Football League, clubs are free to arrange alternative dates for their respective Intermediate fixture, subject to the latest date for completion of Round 1 being Sun July 10th. Where clubs fail to agree, the above dates apply unless otherwise decided by the CCC.