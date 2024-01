Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says a date has been set for Manchester City to face their 115 charges of financial rule breaches.

It’s almost 12 months since City’s alleged breaches were referred to an independent commission.

The swift manner of the cases involving Everton and Nottingham Forest has led to questions regarding the duration of the City case.

Masters told a Commons Select Committee that City’s date in court is coming, he just can’t say when