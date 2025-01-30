Advertisement
Sport

Date For Kerry v Donegal

Jan 30, 2025 10:52 By radiokerrysport
Date For Kerry v Donegal
Share this article

Kerry's postponed Allianz Football League Round 1 fixture vs Donegal has been re-fixed for Saturday Feb. 8th at 2.30 in Fitzgerald Stadium.

But Jack O Connnor's men are in action this weekend with an away trip to Celtic Park in Derry.

It will be the second of live games this weekend with throw in at 12.30.

Advertisement

Live coverage of Kerry v Derry with thanks to to McElligotts Kia, Aftersales Dealer of The Year 2024 Home of the award-winning Kia Range in Kerry. New Kia Store now open at Listowel Road Tralee” McElligott’ Kia.

1st up on Saturday the hurlers get their league campaign underway this weekend away to Kildare.

It will be new manager Lixnaw man John Griffin's 1st chance to se his players in competitive action and we'll live coverage from Newbridge with a 1pm throw in.

Advertisement

Meanwhile,
The Annual Convention of the North Kerry Hurling Board will take place on this Thursday at the Ballyheigue GAA Clubrooms where proceedings will get underway at 7.30pm

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Abel Alabi has signed for Kerry FC
Advertisement
Sydney To Host 2027 Rugby World Cup Final
Ireland To Name Team To Face England Today
Advertisement

Recommended

Abel Alabi has signed for Kerry FC
Sydney To Host 2027 Rugby World Cup Final
Ireland To Name Team To Face England Today
Man Utd and Spurs In Europa Action Tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus