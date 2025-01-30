Date For Kerry v Donegal

Kerry's postponed Allianz Football League Round 1 fixture vs Donegal has been re-fixed for Saturday Feb. 8th at 2.30 in Fitzgerald Stadium.

But Jack O Connnor's men are in action this weekend with an away trip to Celtic Park in Derry.

It will be the second of live games this weekend with throw in at 12.30.

Live coverage of Kerry v Derry

1st up on Saturday the hurlers get their league campaign underway this weekend away to Kildare.

It will be new manager Lixnaw man John Griffin's 1st chance to se his players in competitive action and we'll live coverage from Newbridge with a 1pm throw in.

Meanwhile,

The Annual Convention of the North Kerry Hurling Board will take place on this Thursday at the Ballyheigue GAA Clubrooms where proceedings will get underway at 7.30pm