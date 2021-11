The Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship Final has been fixed for Sunday December 12th.

At 2.30 in Dingle it will be Castlegregory against An Ghaeltacht and Annascaul versus Dingle.

In the last four Annascaul host Dingle at 3 on Saturday 27th November while a day later it’s Castlegregory at home to An Ghaeltacht from 2.30.