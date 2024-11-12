Date confirmed for 2025 Irish Open

The date has been confirmed for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open today.
Next year's event at the K Club will officially tee off on September 4th, a week before the prestigious BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
