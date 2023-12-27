Darts World Championship resumes today

The PDC World Darts Championship resumes today after the Christmas break with Michael Smith among those in third round action.

The title holder faces Latvia's Madars Razma, before three-time champion Michael van Gerwen takes on compatriot Richard Veenstra in the evening session at Alexandra Palace.

16 year old Luke Littler is looking to book his place in the quarter finals.

He takes on Canadian Matt Campbell.

The action kicks off just after half 12 with Martin Schindler coming up against Scott Williams.