Advertisement
Sport

Darts World Championship resumes today

Dec 27, 2023 11:47 By brendan
Darts World Championship resumes today
A shot of some darts in a board.
Share this article

The PDC World Darts Championship resumes today after the Christmas break with Michael Smith among those in third round action.

The title holder faces Latvia's Madars Razma, before three-time champion Michael van Gerwen takes on compatriot Richard Veenstra in the evening session at Alexandra Palace.

16 year old Luke Littler is looking to book his place in the quarter finals.

Advertisement

He takes on Canadian Matt Campbell.

The action kicks off just after half 12 with Martin Schindler coming up against Scott Williams.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

St Marys Basketball Blitz - Day 2 updates
Advertisement
Tralee Coursing Updates
Rangers can close the gap to Celtic tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

St Marys Basketball Blitz - Day 2 updates
Rangers can close the gap to Celtic tonight
City back in Premier League action later; 3 games in all tonight
Vaccination clinic open for walk-ins in Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus