Darren Clarke completed a unique double yesterday as he clinched the Senior Open title at Gleneagles.

The Tyrone man finished on ten-under-par - one shot better than Padraig Harrington.

Clarke birdied the 18th to hold off the Dubliner, who carded six back nine birdies.

Advertisement

Having won the Open in 2011, Clarke becomes just the fourth player to win the regular Open and the senior title.