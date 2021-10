Former Ireland centre Gordon D’Arcy thinks there’s plenty of exciting signs at Munster this season.

Johann van Graan’s side have opened their United Rugby Championship campaign with back-to-back wins against the Sharks and the Stormers.

They’ve been boosted by the return of record try scorer Simon Zebo and the recovery from injury of Springboks forward R-G Snyman.

D’Arcy thinks there’s also more to come from out-half Joey Carbery