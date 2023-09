Denmark's Marcus Helligkilde leads the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on day one.

He fired an 8 under par round of 64.

Defending champion Shane Lowry has started well - he carded a 3 under par round of 69.

Advertisement

Rory McIlroy is level after a 72 and Padraig Harrington took 78 for 6 over par.

Tom McKibbin is struggling - he's 3 over after 16 holes.