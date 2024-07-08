Daleroad Duke Claims Champions Stakes At Shelbourne Park

The Patrick Guilfoyle trained Daleroad Duke was crowned the 2024 BoyleSports Champion Stakes winner at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night for owner Thomas O’Keefe.

This son of Good News – Burgess Sarah was perfectly drawn in the red jacket and made the most of his draw along the fence against a top-class field of trackers. Duke was quick to take up the lead and managed to avoid the traffic problems at the opening bend.

This helped him produce a stunning lead down the back straight from Carmac King and Knockeen Dazzler who were giving it their all in behind. Duke went on to win by three lengths in a time of 29.42 to provide his trainer Patrick Guilfoyle with his first Champion Stakes title along with €20,000 in prize money. A worthy winner with 25/1 available in the outright for him to go on and win the Irish Derby in November.

The Pat Buckley trained Glengar Martha won the €4,000 BoyleSports Champion Plate in facile fashion. This daughter of Droopys Sydney – Glengarbadminton was fast away from trap five and it was clear within a few strides that she was going to be hard to beat. She clocked 29.47 as the 7/4 favourite with Scooby Countess three and a half lengths back in second place for trainer Jennifer O’Donnell.

Limerick Greyhound Stadium

Carrigmore Dante won the €20,000 TIME Greyhound Nutrition Confined A4 Derby for father/daughter Patsy and Aoife Coffey. There were big celebrations as this son of Droopys Sydney – Carrigmore Dizzy came from behind to beat the leader Crokers Hugo by ¾ of a length in 28.61. He was bred by Patsy, so it was an extra special victory.

The €2,800 Treaty Cup at Limerick was won by the Sarah Shannon trained Burgess Jack who was sublime from trap two to win in 18.45 beating the red-hot 2/5 favourite Ballinakill Alf by three lengths.

Around the Country

There was plenty of excellent racing at some of our other stadia including the final of the Denis Linehan Solicitors Open Unraced at Curraheen Park along with the final of the David Fitzgibbon Memorial Open 525 and the semi-finals of the Shelley Fennelly Memorial. The Centenary Agri Tipperary Cup Open final at Thurles and the Pat Curtin Memorial final at Mullingar along with action from Galway too. All the results and reports from all of our stadia can be found on Talking Dogs.