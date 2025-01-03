Advertisement
Sport

Dakar Rally begins today

Jan 3, 2025 07:54 By radiokerrysport
Dakar Rally begins today
Nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb and Carlos Sainz Sr are among the big names contesting this year's Dakar Rally.

The 46th edition of the notoriously difficult race gets underway in Saudi Arabia today.

