Dakar Rally begins today

Nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb and Carlos Sainz Sr are among the big names contesting this year's Dakar Rally.
The 46th edition of the notoriously difficult race gets underway in Saudi Arabia today.
Advertisement
Nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb and Carlos Sainz Sr are among the big names contesting this year's Dakar Rally.
The 46th edition of the notoriously difficult race gets underway in Saudi Arabia today.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus