D day for United in Champions League

Manchester United could qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League tonight - or crash out of Europe entirely.

They welcome Bayern Munich to Old Trafford, with the German club already assured of a place in the knockout stage.

A win may still not be enough for United to advance, depending on the result of Copenhagen’s meeting with Galatasaray.

Manager Erik ten Hag believes home advantage could be key

Elsewhere, Arsenal are already guaranteed top billing in Group B, regardless of their result away to PSV Eindhoven.

It’s a battle for a Europa League place in France as Lens host Sevilla.

In Group C, Napoli need only to avoid defeat at home to Braga to join Real Madrid in the last-16.

Real finish the group stage away to a Union Berlin side still hoping to nick a Europa League spot.

A Real Sociedad draw at home to Inter will be enough to see them pip the Serie A side to Group D’s top spot.

Salzburg and Benfica battle for a Europa League place in Austria.