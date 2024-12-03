D day for Republic of Ireland in Euros play-off

The Republic of Ireland women's team are just 90 minutes away from qualifying for next year's European Championships.

The second leg of their play-off with Wales takes place in Dublin this evening with the tie poised at 1-1 after they met in Cardiff last Friday.

Following that game Irish manager Eileen Gleeson alluded to the 'magic' atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium and said home advantage would offer them a boost.

Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson however says they'll treat this like any other match

Ireland captain Katie McCabe says their experience in big games could be of benefit

Kick-off at Lansdowne Road is at half-past-7.

Elsewhere this evening Northern Ireland play Norway at 5-o'clock in Oslo in the second-leg of their playoff.

The hosts lead 4-0 going into that game.