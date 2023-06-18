D day for Kingdom in Sam Maguire Cup

Kerry’s future in the Sam Maguire Cup will be determined this afternoon.

The go up against Louth in Portlaoise at 2 o’clock

Former Kerry captain Billy O'Shea

Ex Kingdom skipper Ambrose O'Donovan

At the same time in the group Mayo and Cork face off.

Going into these final round of group games Mayo have 4 points, Kerry 2, Cork 2 and Louth are pointless.

One of the game's new rivalries is set to be renewed at Avant Money Pairc Sean MacDiarmada.

Galway take on Tyrone from 4-o'clock in Group 2.

A win for the Tribesmen would see them join Derry in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere in that group Tyrone face Westmeath at the same time at Kingspan Breffni Park.

That's part of a double-header at the Cavan venue with Dublin taking on Sligo from 1.45 in Group 3.

Roscommon meanwhile will look to keep up their impressive form in that group when they face Kildare at Glenisk O'Connor Park at the same time.

Derry are the first county through to the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-finals.

They topped Group 4 with a 1-18 to 1-11 win over Clare at Pearse Park.

Elsewhere Donegal beat Monaghan 19-points-to-17 in Omagh, meaning both teams advance.

The semi-final line up for the Tailteann Cup will be completed today.

Antrim take on Carlow from one o'clock at Corrigan Park in the remaining quarter-final.

Down, Meath and Laois all progressed to the last four with wins yesterday.

Down beat Cavan 1-17 to 15 points.

Meath beat Wexford 2-23 to 12 points, Laois beat Limerick 1-14 to 14 points.

Tipperary comfortably booked their place in the last eight of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

They beat Offaly by 32 points in their preliminary quarter-final at Glenisk O'Connor Park.

7-38 to 3-18 was the final score and the Premier will face Galway next.

Elsewhere, goals from Mark Grogan and Cian O'Sullivan saw Dublin beat Carlow 2-25 to 21-points at Netwatch Cullen Park.

They'll face Clare in the next round.