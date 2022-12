It’s d-day for French rugby president Bernard Laporte.

Along with Montpellier owner and France sponsor Mohed Altrad and the former head of the 2023 Rugby World Cup organising committee, they will learn the verdict of a long-running investigation this afternoon.

Among the charges being faced, Laporte is accused of accepting 180-thousand euro from Altrad in return for favourable decisions from the French union.

Prosecutors are seeking year-long prison sentences for Laporte and co.