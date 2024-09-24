Curvature wins main event at Listowel

Curvature has taken the Edmund & Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stakes.

Jessica Harrington's 5/1 shot was 2 and a quarter lengths in front of Princess Child, priced at 11/2.

Ryan Moore was riding at Listowel this afternoon for the first time in his career.

His first ride at the track was a winning one, aboard the Aidan O’Brien trained Thrice.

Afterwards, Moore spoke to Denis Kirwan

Winners today:

2.00 Thrice 1/4 fav

2.35 Amemri 11/1

3.10 Ramiro 8/1

3.45 Curvature 5/1

4.20 Medici Venus 15/8

4.55 Global Energy 5/1

5.30 Granite Bay 9/2