Curvature wins main event at Listowel

Curvature has taken the Edmund & Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stakes.
Jessica Harrington's 5/1 shot was 2 and a quarter lengths in front of Princess Child, priced at 11/2.
Ryan Moore was riding at Listowel this afternoon for the first time in his career.
His first ride at the track was a winning one, aboard the Aidan O’Brien trained Thrice.
Afterwards, Moore spoke to Denis Kirwan
Winners today:
2.00 Thrice 1/4 fav
2.35 Amemri 11/1
3.10 Ramiro 8/1
3.45 Curvature 5/1
4.20 Medici Venus 15/8
4.55 Global Energy 5/1
5.30 Granite Bay 9/2