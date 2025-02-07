Curtain-raiser to League of Ireland season down for decision tonight

The traditional curtain-raiser to the League of Ireland season is down for decision tonight..
Premier Division champions Shelbourne welcome FAI Cup winners Drogheda United to Tolka Park for an 8pm kick-off.
