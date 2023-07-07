Curfew halts Andy Murray match

The All England Club's curfew called a premature halt to Andy Murray's second round match at Wimbledon last night.
He'd just taken a 2-sets to 1 lead over Stefanos Tsitsipas - they'll be back today.
