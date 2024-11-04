Cup holders Demons clear opening hurdle while Wildcats edge into quarters

UCC Demons ignited the defence of their Pat Duffy National Cup title with an 84-78 victory over UCD Marian in Neptune Stadium on Saturday, while the in-form SETU Waterford Wildcats edged out Paudie O’Connor National Cup holders, Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell 78-75 in their opening-round encounter in Cork on Sunday.

Defending Pat Duffy National Cup champions, UCC Demons carded their second win over UCD Marian this season to secure a quarter-final berth in this year’s competition.

Having already edged out their Dublin rivals by five points in Week Two of the Men’s Super League, the Cork side ran out 84-78 winners on Saturday evening in Neptune Stadium, five players finishing in double figures for the holders, including Tobias Christensen on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The combined 44 points from Eoin Nelson and Lovre Tvrdic helped keep UCD well in the reckoning throughout this match-up, but last season’s President’s Cup winners, who were without the services of the injured Jonathan Jean, ultimately came up just short again.

“We went into this game knowing UCD Marian, on the back of two good wins, would be full of confidence and I thought they shared the ball really well and made it difficult to guard at times” said Daniel O’Mahony, UCC Demons Head Coach.

“We won three of the four quarters, but know we need to be much better if we want to defend our Cup title” he stressed.

Griffith College Éanna bounced back from two straight defeats in the Men’s Super League to surmount a huge challenge from Belfast Star in their Pat Duffy National Cup encounter, winning out 103-89 in overtime in Coláiste Éanna on Saturday night.

Maurice Jones hit a huge score for the visitors to force overtime, but, with the aid of a big performance at both ends of the floor by Cathal O’Sullivan, Éanna pulled clear in the added minutes to secure further passage in the competition.

“It was a really-hard fought win” said Griffith College Éanna Head Coach, Darren McGovern. “I thought our lads were excellent. Everyone checked in and did their part. It was a really good team performance and I’m really happy with the win.”

Energywise Ireland Neptune followed up on last Monday’s victory over defending Men’s Super League champions, Griffith College Éanna with a 102-76 victory over Templeogue in their Pat Duffy Cup Round One clash in the National Basketball Arena.

The Cork side inflicted the bulk of the damage in the opening half, racking up 61 points thanks in no small measure to Ar’mond Davis and Darragh O’Sullivan who contributed a total of 58 points on the night to help undercut a Templeogue side for whom Jake Mullins and Immanuel Allen each hit 20.

A last-minute surge by EJ Sligo All-Stars saw them clinch a hard-fought 81-75 victory over a Bright St. Vincent’s outfit that was looking to build on their opening win of the Men’s Super League season against the very same opposition earlier in the week.

Deadlocked at 72 points apiece, the game saw Sligo pull clear in the closing seconds thanks to a huge three from Thomas Child and further buckets from Jonathan Brown and Jevonnie Scott that took the combined total of the three to 50 points on the night.

SETU Waterford Wildcats brought Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell’s run in the 2024/25 Paudie O’Connor National Cup to an early end after they edged the holders 78-75 in Cork on Sunday afternoon.

Sarah Hickey recorded 30 points, while combining with Chelsea Cain for as many rebounds, as Waterford managed to stave off a huge advance by their hosts down the stretch, Ashia McCalla taking two from the free-throw line in the closing seconds to help see them over the line.

Brunell had five players in double figures, among them Lauryn Homan on 16, with Trinity Hudson and Kelly Sexton, together, putting up 27 points and 18 rebounds, although it was not enough to see them prevail.

“It’s probably the toughest place to go and play in the country” said SETU Waterford Wildcats Head Coach, Jillian Hayes. “Brunell did not stop, they kept at us the whole time.

“I was so proud of the girls to be able to dig out a performance like that and we’re just really happy to come away with the win” she smiled.

The previous night saw Trinity Meteors navigate their way past a huge challenge from Midlands Park Portlaoise Panthers to secure a 74-67 win in St. Mary’s Hall.

A big three from Grace Prenter helped ignite a strong finish by Trinity who turned a four-point deficit into a seven-point victory over the closing four minutes, Morgan Lenahan bagging 18 points for the visitors, while Sarah Kenny and Emma Merriweather were hugely effective under the boards with a total of 28 rebounds between them.

Lynn Tunnah served up another big performance for Portlaoise with 28 points, while Alyssa Velles and Amy Dooley combined for 33, but even that was not enough to prevent the hosts suffering an early exit from this year’s competition.

“It was a hard-fought win in a hostile Portlaoise gym” said Trinity Meteors Head Coach, Hillary Netsiyanwa. “At times it felt like it was 8 against 5. We didn’t play great, but we stuck together and controlled the controllables.”

In the President’s National Cup, ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers prevailed 97-95 in a titanic battle away to Maigh Cuilinn that went to overtime on Saturday night. Titans BC ran out 92-71 winners over Scotts Lakers Killarney in Ballinfoile Community Centre, while Moy Tolka Rovers emerged 99-75 winners at home to SETU Waterford Vikings.

Limerick Sport Eagles secured their place in the quarter finals following their 94-87 success against Ulster University in St. Munchin’s and Mater Private Malahide returned to winning ways after they saw off Tipp Talons at home 88-77. Limerick Celtics carded a 90-77 triumph over Joels Dublin Lions in Coláiste Bríde, Drogheda Wolves stormed to a 113-85 success against Killarney Cougars and Carrick Cruisers recorded their first victory of the season when they beat Team NorthWest 83-70 in the Phoenix Centre.

National Cup Results

Pat Duffy National Cup (Round One)

Saturday November 2nd

UCC Demons 84-78 UCD Marian

Griffith College Éanna 103-89 Belfast Star

Templeogue 76-102 Energywise Ireland Neptune

Bright St. Vincent’s 75-81 EJ Sligo All-Stars

Paudie O’Connor National Cup (Round One)

Saturday November 2nd

Midlands Park Portlaoise Panthers 67-74 Trinity Meteors

Sunday November 3rd

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell 75-78 SETU Waterford Wildcats

President’s National Cup (Round One)

Saturday November 2nd

Limerick Sport Eagles 94-87 Ulster University

Titans BC 92-71 Scotts Lakers Killarney

Moy Tolka Rovers 99-75 SETU Waterford Vikings

Mater Private Malahide 88-77 Tipp Talons

Joels Dublin Lions 77-90 Limerick Celtics

Carrick Cruisers 83-70 Team North West

Maigh Cuilinn 95-97 ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers

Killarney Cougars 85-113 Drogheda Wolves

Women’s Division One National Cup (Round One)

Sunday November 3rd

iSecure Swords Thunder vs Templeogue, ALSAA, 1640

Fixtures

Men’s Super League

Thursday November 7th

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU vs UCC Demons, MTU Arena, 2000

Saturday November 9th

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU vs Flexachem KCYMS, MTU Arena, 1600

Griffith College Éanna vs EJ Sligo All-Stars, Coláiste Éanna, 1900

Bright St. Vincent’s vs Templeogue, St Vincent’s CBS, 1900

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors vs Maree, Tralee Sports Complex, 1930

Sunday November 10th

UCC Demons vs Energywise Ireland Neptune, Mardyke Arena, 1500

Men’s Division One

Saturday November 9th

Ulster University vs Killarney Cougars, Jordanstown Sports Village, 1615

ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers vs Titans BC, St Mary’s Hall, 1700

Limerick Celtics vs Carrick Cruisers, Crescent College, 1900

Moy Tolka Rovers vs Tipp Talons, Tolka Rovers Sports Complex, 1900

Limerick Sport Eagles vs Joels Dublin Lions, UL Arena, 1900

Maigh Cuilinn vs Mater Private Malahide, University of Galway Kingfisher, 1930

Drogheda Wolves vs Scotts Lakers Killarney, Ballymakenny College, 1930

SETU Waterford Vikings vs Team NorthWest, SETU College Hall, 1930