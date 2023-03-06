Advertisement
Sport

Cup double for Castleisland

Mar 6, 2023 08:03 By radiokerrysport
Cup double for Castleisland Cup double for Castleisland
Share this article

St.Marys did the Cup double last night at the Kerry Airport finals.

They won the Ladies Div 1 decider 67-47 against St Paul’s and defeated KCYMS 69-47 in the Men’s Div 1 Final.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus