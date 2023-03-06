Cup double for Castleisland

St.Marys did the Cup double last night at the Kerry Airport finals.
They won the Ladies Div 1 decider 67-47 against St Paul’s and defeated KCYMS 69-47 in the Men’s Div 1 Final.
