Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has signed new two-year deal with the province.

The former Leinster captain has been in charge since 2015 and had previously only signed one-year rolling deals.

He will work alongside another senior coach with the Blues lookin to replace Stuart Lancaster who will depart this summer.

Cullen has led Leinster to a Champions Cup in 2018 and to four PRO14/URC titles during his tenure.