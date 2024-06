Clare Cryan has won Ireland’s first ever European Championship diving medal.

She placed third in the 3-metre springboard to take bronze in Belgrade.

That medal follows Danielle Hill’s gold in the 50-metre backstroke.

Ellie McCartney had to settle for eighth in the final of the 200-metre breaststroke.

She’ll return later for the sems of the 200-metre medley.

Conor Ferguson goes in the men’s 50-metre backstroke final just before 7.