Crowley could return to Munster action a week ahead of schedule

Sep 24, 2024 07:41 By radiokerrynews
Jack Crowley could return to Munster action a week ahead of schedule following an injury sustained by Billy Burns.

The recent arrival from Ulster requires a scan after picking up a shoulder injury in Saturday’s win over Connacht.

But prop Dave Kilcoyne will make his first appearance in nine months away to Zebre this Saturday, having recovered from a shoulder injury of his own.

Ulster have wished Marty Moore the best for the future, describing him as one of the cornerstones of their team.

The prop has retired at the age of 33 to safeguard his mental wellbeing.

Moore returned to the Ulster fold in November of last year after almost a year out with an ACL injury.

He was part of the Ireland squad that won back-to-back Six Nations titles in 2014 and 2015.

