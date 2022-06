Crotta O'Neill's were victorious in the opening game of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship.

Group 3 saw them defeat Ballyheigue 2-16 to 1-10.

Round 1 continues today with a double header in Tralee.

The Group 1 meeting of St Brendans and Causeway is first up at 5.15, followed at 7.15 by the Group 2 encounter between Kilmoyley and Abbeydorney.