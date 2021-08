There's a 3pm throw-in this afternoon at Austin Stack Park where Lixnaw and Crotta meet in the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship.

The winners will top Group 3 while both sides are guaranteed places in the quarter-finals.

In the first of three games over the weekend, St Brendans out-gunned Ballyduff 2-17 to 1-18 for a two-point win to reach the quarter-final.