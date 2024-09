KERRY’S Kayleigh Cronin has been honoured with The Croke Park Hotel/LGFA Player of the Month award for August 2024.

The Dr Crokes fullback earned player of the match for Kerry in their All Ireland final victory against Galway last month.

Kayleigh’s final performance helped Kerry end a 31-year wait to get their hands on the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time since 1993.