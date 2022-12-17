Cronin title fight announced

Kerry's Kevin Cronin (5(2)-0-0) will take on Undefeated BUI Super Middleweight Celtic Champion Limerick man Jamie Morrissey (4(1)-0-0) for the BUI Light Heavyweight Celtic Title as the Main Event on February 4th in the Europa Hotel in Belfast on the very popular and well-respected Mark Dunlop Promotions Card.

This is the most highly anticipated fight in the Super Middleweight or Light Heavyweight Division in the Irish scene and for it to be happening for the BUI Light Heavyweight Celtic Title has put the icing in the cake.

6ft5 Undefeated Morrissey (4(1ko)-0-0), who is coming off two back-to-back wins over Undefeated fighters and more recently winning the Super Middleweight Title against Undefeated Scottish Boxer Ben Mcgivern in his own back garden in Glasgow, will be coming into this fight with a lot of confidence on such a run.

Cronin also seems to be very confident, mentioning how he believes when the opportunity comes to get in there as an underdog is when he will really step through the gears and perform.

Cronin has the chance to create history and become the first ever Kerry man to Win a Professional Boxing Title.