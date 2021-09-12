Cronin cleared to play for Cork in Final

Camogie takes centre stage this afternoon with a triple header of All-Ireland finals at Croke Park.

2019 champions Galway take on Cork in the senior decider from a-quarter-past-4.

Statement from the Camogie Association:

An appeal was lodged with the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) by Cork player Orla Cronin against the decisions of the Camogie Association's disciplinary process, following a red card in the All Ireland semi-final.

An emergency DRA interim hearing took place on Saturday evening (11th September).

The DRA has made no finding on the substantive appeal but has granted Orla interim relief to participate in the All Ireland Final today, Sunday 12th September.

Armagh take on Wexford at 12 midday in the Premier Junior Championship final

While at 2-o'clock Antrim and Kilkenny contest the Intermediate final.