Cronin and Galvin roll out of Rali Ceredigion, without injury

Sep 1, 2024 09:57 By radiokerrynews
Ballylickey’s Keith Cronin and co-driver Mikie Galvin (Ford Fiesta Rally2) pictured on their way to victory in the Modern Tyres Ulster Rally, the penultimate round of the Samdec Securities Irish Tarmac Rally Championship. Photo: Martin Walsh.
The first stage of the day of Rali Ceredigion has seen Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin roll out of the event, without injury to the crew. Their retirement from the rally has put a major dent in their hopes of taking the 2024 British Championship title. Chris Ingram and Alex Kihurani, who took the maximum points score from the Friday and Saturday Leg, have also crashed out on the stage. The non-finishes of the top two crews in the BRC standings opens an opportunity for the other major title challengers, Will Creighton/Liam Regan, and Osian Pryce/Rhodri Evans, to take the advantage ahead of the final round, the Cambrian Rally, next month.

Overall rally leaders, Hayden Paddon and John Kennard, have a comfortable advantage out front and appear destined for victory. If they secure the win, they will be in a very strong position to claim the European Championship crown on the final round of that series, Rally Selesia, in October.

The attention of Cronin and Galvin will now switch to the Cork '20' International Rally at the end of September, which forms the final round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship. They lead the Tarmac points standings ahead of Callum Devine and Noel O'Sullivan, and a second place finish will be enough to take that title, even if Devine and O'Sullivan win the rally.

Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin are supported by M Group of Companies, Lyons Motor Group, Shane Casey Electrical Services, Molson Equipment, Pirelli, EARS Motorsport Ireland, Cronin’s Centra (Ballylickey, Union Hall, Leap, Millstreet and Dundrum), Cronin’s HomeValue Hardware, Westlink Service Station and Daybreak Shop, Cremin Coaches, Keohane Seafoods, M-Sport and Wurth Ireland. Their Ford Fiesta Rally 2 is prepared and run by Tom Gahan Motorsport.

