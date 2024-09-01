Cronin and Galvin roll out of Rali Ceredigion, without injury

The first stage of the day of Rali Ceredigion has seen Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin roll out of the event, without injury to the crew. Their retirement from the rally has put a major dent in their hopes of taking the 2024 British Championship title. Chris Ingram and Alex Kihurani, who took the maximum points score from the Friday and Saturday Leg, have also crashed out on the stage. The non-finishes of the top two crews in the BRC standings opens an opportunity for the other major title challengers, Will Creighton/Liam Regan, and Osian Pryce/Rhodri Evans, to take the advantage ahead of the final round, the Cambrian Rally, next month.

Overall rally leaders, Hayden Paddon and John Kennard, have a comfortable advantage out front and appear destined for victory. If they secure the win, they will be in a very strong position to claim the European Championship crown on the final round of that series, Rally Selesia, in October.

The attention of Cronin and Galvin will now switch to the Cork '20' International Rally at the end of September, which forms the final round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship. They lead the Tarmac points standings ahead of Callum Devine and Noel O'Sullivan, and a second place finish will be enough to take that title, even if Devine and O'Sullivan win the rally.

