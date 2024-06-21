Cronin and Galvin crash out of Donegal International Rally

Killarney and District Motor Club crew Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin have crashed out of the lead of the Donegal International Rally.

Their Ford Fiesta Rally 2 struck a wall under braking into a square left near the mid-point of stage five, and they are out of the rally.

The impact was heavy enough to pull off a wheel off the car, but Cronin and Galvin were uninjured.

Matt Edwards and David Moynihan now lead the event, by 8.1 seconds from Callum Devine and Noel O'Sullivan.

Cronin and Galvin's next outing will be on the Grampian Rally in Scotland, a round of the British Championship, which takes place on August 9th and 10th. The Irish Tarmac Rally Championship resumes with the Ulster Rally on the 18th and 19th of August.