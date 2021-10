Cromane were victorious in the Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship Final.

They've beaten Asdee 3-9 to 0-8.

Cromane led 1-5 to 0-3 at half-time, that goal coming from a Darren Houlihan penalty at the end of the period.

Another goal from a penalty, again by Darren Houlihan, meant Cromane led 2-7 to 0-8 at the second half water break. Mikey Houlihan got their third goal in the 59th minute.