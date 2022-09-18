Crokes win again in County Senior Football Championship

Dr. Crokes have beaten Shannon Rangers in the Garvey’s County Senior Football Championship.
The 2-19 to 1=12 victory means a second consecutive win in Group 1 and their progression to the last 8.
