Advertisement
Sport

Crokes win again in County Senior Football Championship

Sep 18, 2022 15:09 By radiokerrysport
Crokes win again in County Senior Football Championship Crokes win again in County Senior Football Championship
Share this article

Dr. Crokes have beaten Shannon Rangers in the Garvey’s County Senior Football Championship.

The 2-19 to 1=12 victory means a second consecutive win in Group 1 and their progression to the last 8.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus