Abbeydorney beat Lixnaw last night in the final group game of the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship

They won out on a score line of 5-14 to 1-18 in Austin Stack Park

The draw was made for the prelimary quarter finals last evening

Advertisement

Dr Crokes will face Causeway on Friday night at 7 in Austin Stack Park

At the same time in Abbeydorney, it's Tralee Parnells against St Brendans