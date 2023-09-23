Crokes on verge of Championship exit after Na Gaeil loss

Dr.Crokes are heading out of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.
They've lost a second straigh group game, 10 points to 9 againat Na Gaeil.
Tim Moynihan reports
Advertisement
Dr.Crokes are heading out of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.
They've lost a second straigh group game, 10 points to 9 againat Na Gaeil.
Tim Moynihan reports
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus