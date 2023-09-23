Advertisement
Sport

Crokes on verge of Championship exit after Na Gaeil loss

Sep 23, 2023 16:19 By radiokerrynews
Crokes on verge of Championship exit after Na Gaeil loss
Dr.Crokes are heading out of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

They've lost a second straigh group game, 10 points to 9 againat Na Gaeil.

Tim Moynihan reports

