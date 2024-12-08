Crokes going for glory in Munster final

Dr. Crokes can today become provincial champions.

The AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship Final in Mallow has them up against Loughmore-Castleiney, Tipperary.

Throw-in is at 1:30.

David Naughton is Crokes captain

Tom McGrath, Tipp FM

Shane Hennessy, Loughmore Castleiney manager

David Shaw, Crokes

Denis Coleman, Crokes selector

Evan Looney, Crokes

Mark O'Shea, Crokes

Following that, Down's Kilcoo come up against Errigal Ciarán of Tyrone in the Ulster senior football decider.

That one throws in at the Athletic Grounds from 3:30pm.

Meanwhile it's Kilkenny versus Wexford in the final of the Leinster Junior Hurling championship.

St Lachtain's have home advantage against Liam Mellows with that match underway at Nowlan Park at 1:30pm.