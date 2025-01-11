Advertisement
Sport

Crokes defeated in All-Ireland semi-final

Jan 11, 2025
Crokes defeated in All-Ireland semi-final
Micheál Burns of Dr.Crokes. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Dr.Crokes have been beaten in the last four of the All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship.

After extra time they lost out to Errigal Ciaran by 2-18 to 1-18.

Tommy Rooney reports

Crokes selector Denis Coleman

