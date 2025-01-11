Crokes defeated in All-Ireland semi-final

Dr.Crokes have been beaten in the last four of the All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship.
After extra time they lost out to Errigal Ciaran by 2-18 to 1-18.
Tommy Rooney reports
Crokes selector Denis Coleman
