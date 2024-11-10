Advertisement
Crokes defeat Castlehaven

Nov 10, 2024 14:35 By radiokerrysport
Crokes defeat Castlehaven
Dingle v Dr.Crokes in the Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Dr.Crokes are into the last four of the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship.

They won their Quarter Final at Lewis Road, Killarney against Castlehaven by 1-15 to 1-8.

Frees from Tony Brosnan and Micheal Burns had Crokes 2 points to the good after 3 minutes. The Cork champions were level 4 minutes later. After Haven went in front another Tony Brosnan free had Crokes level. Charlie Keating then had a goal chance for Crokes but shot wide. Michael Potts pointed Crokes in front midway through the half at 4 points to 3. Haven were on terms 4 minutes later, then slipped in front. Tony Brosnan equalised for Crokes 3 minutes from half time. A Charlie Keating score meant Croke led 6 to 5 at the break.

In the third minute of the second half a Gavin White run set up Cian McMahon, who was fouled for a penalty. Tony Brosnan duly obliged from the spot to send Crokes 4 clear Points from Brian Looney and Cian McMahon pushed Crokes into a 1-8 to 5 points advantage 11 minutes into the period. At the 3/4 stage Crokes led by 1-9 to 0-7. Castlehaven lost Brian Hurley to a red card 11 minutes from time. It was 1-11 to 0-8 entering added on time when a Castlehaven goal from a penalty halved the deficit Crokes replied with a Kieran O'Leary point to give them breathing space once more. Tony Brosnan then pointed to give Crokes a 5 points advantage. When the same player put over it was 1-14 to 1-8. Micheal Burns had the final say for Crokes, a point which saw them win by 7.

Denis Coleman Dr.Crokes

Cian McMahon Dr Crokes

Maidhci Lynch Dr Crokes

Crokes will be away to Rathgormack of Waterford in the semi-final on November 24th.

