Crokes crowned Munster champions

Dec 8, 2024 14:50 By radiokerrysport
Dr. Crokes are AIB Munster Senior club football champions.

In the final they’ve beaten Loughmore-Castleiney of Tipperary in Mallow by 15 points to 1-6.

Tom Doyle and Micheal Burns registered early points for Crokes in a low scoring opening period. It was the 20th minute before Loughmore-Castleiney troubled the scoreboard. That point halved the deficit. Points from Brian Looney and Micheal Burns extended the Crokes lead to 4-1. Loughmore Castleiney had the final two points of the half to leave it 4-3 at the break.

Crokes reeled off 3 successive scores in the first 5 minutes of the second period. Tom Doyle, Micheal Burns and Tony Brosnan all pointed to make it 7 points to 3. It was 8-5 at the 40 minute mark. Tony Brosnan then kicked Crokes 4 clear. Tony Brosnan looked in for the first goal of the encounter in the 46th minute but his tame effort was comfortably smothered by the LC keeper. That didn't slow Crokes down and they tagged on 4 more points by the 52 minute mark to go 8 clear at 13 to 5. Philip O'Connell got a consolation goal for LC in the second minute of added on time.

